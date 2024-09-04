No. 25 Clemson, Appalachian State both look to keep CFP hopes alive early in the season

No. 25 Clemson looks to bounce back from its opening loss to No. 1 Georgia and get its season on track when it faces Appalachian State on Saturday night. The teams last played in 2015. But there’s much more on the line this season. The Tigers still maintain hopes of reaching the 12-team College Football Playoff and can jump start that run with a solid showing against the Mountaineers. App State is the Sun Belt Conference favorite and holds hope of reaching the CFP as the Group of Five entry.

