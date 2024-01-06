No. 25 Auburn uses balanced offense to beat Arkansas 83-51

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Chad Baker-Mazara scored 16 points to lead four Auburn players in double figures and the No. 25 Tigers rolled to an 83-51 win over Arkansas on Saturday in the SEC opener for both teams. Baker-Mazara, Jaylin Williams and Johni Broome scored every point in Auburn’s 13-2 run to start the second half. Arkansas needed 6:30 to make its first field goal after the break, but by that point trailed by 18, thanks to the Tigers’ three double-figure scorers.

