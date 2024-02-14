No. 24 West Virginia women topple TCU in preparation for No. 23 Oklahoma this weekend

DALLAS (AP) — Jordan Harrison scored 19 points shooting 9 for 12 and JJ Quinerly scored 15 and No. 24 West Virginia rattled TCU 77-52. Agnes Emma-Nnopu scored 18 points shooting 7 for 11 and reserve Sydney Harris 12 for TCU. The Mountaineers used the second quarter to all but put the game on ice outscoring TCU 17-5. The Horned Frogs shot 15.4% (2 of 13) and missed all five-shot attempts from 3-point range. West Virginia led 15-14 after the first quarter before going to intermission ahead 32-19. West Virginia kept up the defensive pressure and recorded its highest scoring quarter of the evening putting up 28 points in the third while holding TCU to 14.

