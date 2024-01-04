No. 24 West Virginia women are off to the second-best start in program history with 13 straight wins

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Kyah Watson scored 14 points, Jordan Harrison added 13 and No. 24 West Virginia beat Cincinnati 68-53. West Virginia (13-0, 2-0 Big 12) is off to the second-best start in program history, matching the 2017-18 team that started 13-0 before finishing 25-12. The Mountaineers are home against No. 10 Texas on Saturday. JJ Quinerly and Lauren Fields each scored 12 points for West Virginia. Harrison, coming off a career-high 21 points against Kansas, made three of West Virginia’s seven 3-pointers. West Virginia had a 17-point lead at halftime, 36-19, after Cincinnati shot just 27% from the field with 17 turnovers. The Mountaineers made five 3-pointers, while the Bearcats made just 7 of 26 field goals.

