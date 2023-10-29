No. 24 USC rallies for wild 50-49 win over California

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN The Associated Press
Southern California wide receiver Kyron Hudson (10) catches a pass against California defensive back Nohl Williams (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jed Jacobsohn]

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jaylin Smith deflected Fernando Mendoza’s pass in the end zone on a 2-point conversion try with 58 seconds remaining, and No. 24 Southern California ended a two-game losing streak with a 50-49 win over California. The Trojans rallied after trailing by 11 at halftime. USC scored 21 points in the fourth quarter and went ahead 50-43 on Austin Jones’ 7-yard touchdown run with 3:33 remaining. Mendoza then drove the Bears 79 yards in nine plays to get Cal within one, and the Bears went for the win. Smith leaped to knock the ball away and the Trojans celebrated.

