No. 24 USC rallies for wild 50-49 win over California

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jaylin Smith deflected Fernando Mendoza’s pass in the end zone on a 2-point conversion try with 58 seconds remaining, and No. 24 Southern California ended a two-game losing streak with a 50-49 win over California. The Trojans rallied after trailing by 11 at halftime. USC scored 21 points in the fourth quarter and went ahead 50-43 on Austin Jones’ 7-yard touchdown run with 3:33 remaining. Mendoza then drove the Bears 79 yards in nine plays to get Cal within one, and the Bears went for the win. Smith leaped to knock the ball away and the Trojans celebrated.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.