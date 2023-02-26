No. 24 UNLV women hold off San Diego State 65-59

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Desi-Rae Young and Alyssa Brown had double-doubles to lead No. 24 UNLV to a sluggish 65-59 victory over San Diego State. Young had 15 points with 11 rebounds and Brown had 14 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots for UNLV. Four players scored in a 9-2 run to open the fourth quarter, giving UNLV a 55-47 advantage with 7:23 remaining. UNLV went four minutes without a point and the Lady Rebels’ lead was only 57-53 when they finally scored with 3:12 to go. Young’s layup at 1:10 was the second and last UNLV field goal of the final seven minutes. Essence Booker closed out the win with four free throws in the final minute.

