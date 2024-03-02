No. 24 UNLV women cruise past San Diego State 100-41 with 16 3-pointers for 11th straight win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Desi-Rae Young scored 19 of her 21 points in the first half and No. 24 UNLV raced away early from San Diego State in a 100-41 win on Saturday for the Lady Rebels’ 11th straight victory. Young shot 9 of 10 and Lady Rebels were 38 of 62 overall for 61%, including a season-high-tying 16 3-pointers on 33 attempts. Ashley Scoggin was 5 of 7 from the arc in scoring 17 points. Alyssa Durazo-Frescas, who made four 3s, Amarachi Kimpson and Nneka Obiazor added 12 points each. Kiara Jackson had 11 points with nine rebounds. Adryana Quezada led the Aztecs with 14 points.

