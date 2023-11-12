No. 24 UNC survives 2OT thriller to beat rival Duke 47-45 in home finale

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina stopped Duke’s 2-point conversion try to tie the game in the second overtime, sending the No. 24 Tar Heels to a 47-45 win against the rival Blue Devils in a thriller. Duke’s Grayson Loftis couldn’t connect with Jalon Calhoun in the back of the end zone on the conversion try. capped a game that had seen the teams combine for 39 fourth-quarter points before pushing into extra periods. It endedwith UNC fans running onto the field to celebrate in their home finale. Drake Maye ran for the winning score and threw a 2-point conversion in the second OT for UNC.

