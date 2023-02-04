No. 24 UConn uses late rally to beat last-place Georgetown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Adama Sanogo and Tristen Newton each scored 15 and Alex Karaban knocked down two late 3-pointers as No. 24 UConn held on for a 68-62 win at last-place Georgetown on Saturday. Despite leading for most of the game, the heavily favored Huskies (18-6, 7-6 Big East) needed a late 8-1 run to earn the season sweep over the Hoyas. UConn has won two straight and three of four. Murray scored 14 of his game-high 21 points after halftime for the Hoyas (6-18, 1-12),who have lost six straight games to UConn.

