No. 24 UConn uses late rally to beat last-place Georgetown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Adama Sanogo and Tristen Newton each scored 15 and Alex Karaban knocked down two late 3-pointers as No. 24 UConn held on for a 68-62 win at last-place Georgetown on Saturday. Despite leading for most of the game, the heavily favored Huskies (18-6, 7-6 Big East) needed a late 8-1 run to earn the season sweep over the Hoyas. UConn has won two straight and three of four. Murray scored 14 of his game-high 21 points after halftime for the Hoyas (6-18, 1-12),who have lost six straight games to UConn.
Georgetown guard Brandon Murray (0) shoots against Connecticut forward Adama Sanogo (21) and guard Jordan Hawkins (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Washington. Connecticut won 68-62. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Connecticut forward Adama Sanogo, left, reaches for the ball against Georgetown center Qudus Wahab, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Washington. Connecticut won 68-62. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Georgetown center Qudus Wahab (34) shoots against Connecticut forward Adama Sanogo (21) and guard Nahiem Alleyne (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Washington. Connecticut won 68-62. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
