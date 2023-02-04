No. 24 UConn uses late rally to beat last-place Georgetown

By BOBBY BANCROFT The Associated Press
Connecticut forward Adama Sanogo (21) dunks past Georgetown forward Bradley Ezewiro (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Wass]

WASHINGTON (AP) — Adama Sanogo and Tristen Newton each scored 15 and Alex Karaban knocked down two late 3-pointers as No. 24 UConn held on for a 68-62 win at last-place Georgetown on Saturday. Despite leading for most of the game, the heavily favored Huskies (18-6, 7-6 Big East) needed a late 8-1 run to earn the season sweep over the Hoyas. UConn has won two straight and three of four. Murray scored 14 of his game-high 21 points after halftime for the Hoyas (6-18, 1-12),who have lost six straight games to UConn.

