No. 24 UCLA looking to go 3-0 for second straight year, but not overlooking North Carolina Central

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For some reason, UCLA’s third and final non-conference game has given UCLA and Chip Kelly plenty of headaches over the years. No matter the opponent, the Bruins have struggled in their final test before opening Pac-12 play, dropping four of five since Kelly became coach in 2018. That is not expected to be the case on Saturday when the 24th-ranked Bruins host FCS opponent North Carolina Central at the Rose Bowl. UCLA is such a prohibitive favorite that a point spread has not been issued for the game according to FanDuel Sportsbooks.

