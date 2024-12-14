No. 24 UCLA fights back from a 13-point deficit in the second half to beat Arizona 57-54

PHOENIX (AP) — Tyler Bilodeau scored 17 points, Skyy Clark added 15 and No. 24 UCLA rallied from a 13-point deficit midway through the second half to beat Arizona 57-54 on Saturday. UCLA won its eighth straight game, shaking off a poor shooting afternoon. Bilodeau was crucial down the stretch, making 6 of 12 shots on a variety of mid-range and post moves. Clark grabbed an offensive rebound with eight seconds left, was immediately fouled, and then made two free throws to set the final margin. Arizona’s KJ Lewis missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer in the final seconds.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.