No. 24 Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt is sidelined vs. No. 20 Ole Miss. Kai Horton starts

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt isn’t in uniform for the No. 24 Green Wave’s much-anticipated home game against 20th-ranked Mississippi. Backup Kai Horton’s first start of the season came after Tulane coach Willie Fritz said Tuesday that Pratt was “fine” after limping off the field late in a 37-17 victory over South Alabama last weekend. Pratt was named American Athletic Conference offensive player of the week after completing 14 of 15 passes for 294 yards and four touchdowns. But he took a hard hit to his left knee during a scramble late in that game. Pratt did not take part in warmups and during the game was wearing shorts with a protective sleeve on his left knee.

