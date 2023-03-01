No. 24 Texas A&M escapes early hole, beats Ole Miss 69-61

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Tyrece Radford scored 13 points as No. 24 Texas A&M erased an early 12-point deficit to beat Mississippi 69-61. Wade Taylor IV added 12 points and seven assists and Julius Marble scored 10 for the Aggies, who went 13 of 16 from the free-throw line in the second half to stave off the Rebels’ attempt at a late rally. Texas A&M trailed 20-8 after seven minutes but took a 29-26 lead on Taylor’s 3-pointer with 4:06 left in the first half. The Aggies never trailed again. Matthew Murrell made 8 of 11 from 3-point range and scored 26 points to lead Ole Miss.
Texas A&M forward Julius Marble (34) reacts as he is bumped after making a layup by Mississippi defenders during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi forward Robert Allen (21) leans into Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III (15) as he attempts a shot at the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Texas A&M won 69-61. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Texas A&M forwards Solomon Washington (13) and Andersson Garcia (11) guard Mississippi guard TJ Caldwell (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Texas A&M won 69-61. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
