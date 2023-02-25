No. 24 TCU hits late FTs, tops Texas Tech after blowing lead

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — JaKobe Coles made two free throws with 4.3 seconds remaining, and No. 24 TCU held on for an 83-82 victory over Texas Tech despite blowing a 12-point lead in the final eight minutes. De’Vion Harmon had a steal and a layup to put the Red Raiders in front by one with 12 seconds remaining. Harmon’s desperation 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded wasn’t close. Texas Tech ended a four-game winning streak. Mike Miles Jr. scored 24 points for the Horned Frogs, who had lost five of six.

