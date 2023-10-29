No. 24 Southern Cal rallies for wild 50-49 win over Cal

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Linebacker Eric Gentry deflected Francisco Mendoza’s pass in the end zone on a two-point conversion try with 58 seconds remaining, and No. 24 Southern California ended a two-game losing streak with a 50-49 win over California on Saturday. The Trojans rallied after trailing by 11 at halftime to improve to 7-2 overall and 5-1 in the Pac-12 Conference. USC scored 21 points in the final quarter with Austin Jones’ 7-yard touchdown run putting them ahead for good.

