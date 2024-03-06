No. 24 South Florida beats Tulane 85-72, extends winning streak to 15 games

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Chris Youngblood had 29 points and five assists and No. 24 South Florida won its 15th straight game, beating Tulane 85-72. Kasean Pryor scored 13 points and Selton Miguel added 12 for the Bulls, the American Athletic Conference regular-season champions. Jaylen Forbes scored 24 points for Tulane (13-16, 4-13), which has lost seven straight, the team’s longest losing streak since an eight-game skid in 2019-20.

