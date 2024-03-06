No. 24 South Florida beats Tulane 85-72, extends winning streak to 15 games

By MARK DIDTLER The Associated Press
Tulane guard Jaylen Forbes (25) steals the ball from South Florida guard Jayden Reid (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris O'Meara]

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Chris Youngblood had 29 points and five assists and No. 24 South Florida won its 15th straight game, beating Tulane 85-72. Kasean Pryor scored 13 points and Selton Miguel added 12 for the Bulls, the American Athletic Conference regular-season champions. Jaylen Forbes scored 24 points for Tulane (13-16, 4-13), which has lost seven straight, the team’s longest losing streak since an eight-game skid in 2019-20.

