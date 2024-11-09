No. 24 Ole Miss holds off Grambling State 66-64 with second-half rally

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Dre Davis scored 13 points, Sean Pedulla added 12 points and four assists and No. 24 Mississippi rallied from a 12-point second half deficit to hold off Grambling State 66-64 Friday night. Ole Miss used a 20-0 second-half run to take a 47-39 lead, but Grambling State cut it to 64-63 on two free throws by Mikale Stevenson with 4 seconds left. Jaylen Murray was fouled and made two free throws for a 3-point lead, and the Rebels fouled to prevent the Tigers from attempting a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Murray scored 10 points for the Rebels.

