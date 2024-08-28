No. 24 N.C. State looks for pre-Tennessee tuneup with home opener against Western Carolina

No. 24 N.C. State is opening the season Thursday at home against Western Carolina. The Wolfpack’s opener offers some preparation before facing No. 15 Tennessee next week in Charlotte. Coach Dave Doeren’s squad is picked to finish fourth in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Catamounts are ranked No. 19 in the preseason Championship Subdivision poll. Western Carolina is 0-9 against ranked Bowl Subdivision opponents. Western Carolina has also lost all seven meetings against the Wolfpack.

