No. 24 Mississippi women beat Michigan 60-49 for the Battle 4 Atlantis title

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Marija Avlijas scored 11 points, Madison Scott added 10 points and No. 24 Mississippi beat Michigan 60-49 in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game. Ole Miss (5-1) held an opponent to less than 50 points for the third time this season. Since the start of the 2021-22 season, Ole Miss has held eight Power Five opponents under 50 points. The Rebels led 27-19 at halftime after shooting 50% from the field. Michigan was just 4-of-27 shooting (15%) in the half but scored nine points at the free-throw line to stay close. Tyia Singleton made a layup just before the third-quarter buzzer to extend Mississippi’s lead to 48-30. Scott, who secured her 24th career double-double against Arizona on Sunday, was named the tournament MVP.

