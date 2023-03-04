No. 24 Middle Tennessee women beat UTEP 72-68 in OT

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Jaylynn Gregory and reserve Kseniya Malashka scored 17 points apiece and No. 24 Middle Tennessee withstood UTEP for a 72-68 overtime win. The Miners did their best to end Middle Tennessee’s home-win streak rallying from a 47-35 deficit and outscored the Lady Raiders 25-8 for a 60-55 lead with 2:11 remaining in regulation. regory made two more foul shots to break a 65-all tie with 1:20 left in the extra session and the Lady Raiders stayed ahead the rest of the way. Elina Arike scored 17 points for UTEP.

