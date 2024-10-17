No. 24 Michigan’s porous pass defense will be tested by No. 22 Illinois and QB Luke Altmyer

Illinois hosts Michigan 100 years and one day after Red Grange scored four of his six TDs in the first 12 minutes of the Memorial Stadium dedication game against Michigan. Illinois won 39-14, ending the Wolverines’ 20-game winning streak. The Illini will mark the occasion by donning hand-painted helmets to match the look of the leather helmets of Grange’s era and throwback uniforms. The loser of the game will most likely drop out of the AP Top 25 poll with key games coming up next week. Michigan will play host to Michigan State and Illinois will travel to No. 2 Oregon.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.