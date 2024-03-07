No. 24 Louisville women force 6 turnovers in final 2 minutes to top Boston College in ACC Tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Nyla Harris had 14 points and nine rebounds, Olivia Cochran made key steals down the stretch and No. 24 Louisville beat Boston College 58-55. Louisville (24-8), a No. 5 seed, advances to the Friday quarterfinals against 14th-ranked Notre Dame. The teams split the regular-season series, most recently a 74-58 victory for Notre Dame on March 3 to clinch the fourth seed for a double bye. Louisville’s pressure defense forced Boston College into six turnovers in the final two minutes. The Eagles didn’t score after T’yana Todd sank a 3-pointer from the corner with 3:41 left for a 55-52 lead. Sydney Taylor intercepted a cross-court pass and found Harris under the basket to get within 55-54 with 1:18 left.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.