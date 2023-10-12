No. 24 Kentucky and Missouri share goal of shaking off tough SEC losses in East Division matchup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Moving forward is the goal for No. 24 Kentucky and Missouri considering how the teams lost last week. The Wildcats were overwhelmed 51-13 at top-ranked Georgia, while the Tigers allowed 14 unanswered points in the final 2:58 to lose 49-39 to then-No. 23 LSU. Both aim to stay within reach of the Bulldogs in the SEC East and enter with several of the nation’s top skill players. Missouri receiver Luther Burden leads FBS with 793 yards, and quarterback Brady Cook is ninth in FBS passing at 310.5 yards per game. Kentucky running back Ray Davis is tied for 10th with 653 yards rushing.

