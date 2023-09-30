No. 24 Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels misses start against No. 3 Texas with back tightness

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jalon Daniels did not start at quarterback for No. 24 Kansas against No. 3 Texas after leaving the field during pregame warmups. A Kansas team official said Daniels had “back tightness” that the team was trying to treat. He was not immediately ruled out for the game. Jason Bean started for Daniels and completed one pass before the Jayhawks had to punt on their first possession. Daniels also missed the first game this season with back tightness.

