No. 24 James Madison hires Holy Cross’ Bob Chesney to replace football coach Curt Cignetti

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — James Madison has hired Bob Chesney away from Holy Cross to take over as football coach after Curt Cignetti left for the same role at Indiana. Athletic director Jeff Bourne made the announcement a week after Cignetti’s departure. The school said Chesney was given a five-year contract and will be introduced Dec. 12. The Dukes are ranked No. 24 and will play Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 23 in Fort Worth, Texas. Cignetti plans to coach through that game, and Chesney will not be part of the coaching staff. Bourne had said having a replacement in place quickly was of paramount importance so he could assess the Dukes’ needs.

