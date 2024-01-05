No. 24 Gonzaga rebounds and opens WCC play with emphatic 86-60 win over Pepperdine

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Graham Ike scored 20 points, Anton Watson added 15 and No. 24 Gonzaga beat Pepperdine 86-60 in their West Coast Conference opener for its 46th straight win over the Waves. Gonzaga has won all 25 conference openers under coach Mark Few, the last four coming against Pepperdine. Five Bulldogs scored in double figures including Nolan Hickman, who had 14 points. Hickman led the Zags with four 3-pointers and Gonzaga shot 42.1% on 3s after struggling badly from deep lately. Gonzaga had dropped three of its last five and came into this one with its AP Top 25 ranking in jeopardy. The Bulldogs have made 142 consecutive appearances in the Top 25 poll since 2016.

