No. 24 Florida bounces back from overtime loss to No. 13 Alabama with 77-64 rout of Vanderbilt

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Will Richard scored 21 points and No. 24 Florida secured its eighth win in its past 10 games with a 77-64 rout of Vanderbilt. Walter Clayton Jr. had 19 points for the Gators, who shot 46.7% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range on Saturday. Tyrese Samuel had 15 points. The Gators are ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since December 2021. They bounced back from a 98-93 overtime loss to No. 13 Alabama on Wednesday night. Vanderbilt did not lead in the game. Ven-Allen Lubin led the team with 15 points. Ezra Manjon and Evan Taylor had 10 points each.

