No. 24 FAU wins battle of the Owls, topping Temple 80-68 in American Athletic

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Johnell Davis scored 17 points, Alijah Martin and Brandon Weatherspoon each had 16 and No. 24 Florida Atlantic beat Temple 80-68 on Thursday night in a battle of the Owls. FAU (20-5, 10-2 American Athletic) pulled away with an early 15-2 run. Weatherspoon hit two 3-pointers during the spree, and Nick Boyd had four 3-pointers in the half. Boyd and Vladislav Goldin each finished with 12 points. On Sunday, FAU will be at first-place South Florida in a conference showdown. Temple (8-17, 1-11) has lost 10 straight, last winning against Wichita State at home Jan. 7. Jordan Riley led Temple with 19 points.

