No. 24 Creighton beats Villanova 87-74 in Big East quarters

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 21 points, Ryan Nembhard added 17 and No. 24 Creighton defeated Villanova 87-74 at the Big East Tournament in a rematch of last season’s championship game. The third-seeded Bluejays advanced to the semifinals Friday night at Madison Square Garden to face second-seeded and No. 15 Xavier. The top four seeds swept the quarterfinals. Nembhard made three of Creighton’s 12 3-pointers, including one from the corner off an offensive rebound that put the Bluejays up by 18 with 12:54 left in the second half. Eric Dixon led Villanova with 20 points.

