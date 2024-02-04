No. 24 Alabama beats Mississippi State 99-67, maintains top spot in the SEC standings

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Mark Sears scored 21 points and No. 24 Alabama maintained its spot atop the Southeastern Conference standings with a 99-67 win over Mississippi State. Aaron Estrada scored 15 points and Mouhamed Dioubate and Jarin Stevenson each scored 14 for Alabama (16-6, 8-1). Stevenson, a freshman, showed plenty of improvement, shooting 4 for 6 from long distance after not scoring more than seven points in each of his first eight conference games. Dioubate added eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks, while Estrada had eight rebounds and three assists. Tolu Smith III had 23 points and five rebounds for Mississippi State (14-8, 3-6). Shakeel Moore scored 10 points and Shawn Jones Jr. 10.

