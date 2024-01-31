No. 23 West Virginia women win 5th straight, rout UCF 84-43 behind JJ Quinerly’s 26 points

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — JJ Quinerly scored 16 of her 26 points in the first half and No. 23 West Virginia routed UCF 84-43 for its fifth straight win. Quinerly, who entered as the fourth-leading scorer in the Big 12 Conference, made 6 of 8 from the floor in the first half and finished 10-for-14 shooting overall with a pair of 3-pointers. Lauren Fields scored 15 points for West Virginia (18-2, 7-2 Big 12). Fields and Quinerly combined for 16 points to help West Virginia build an 18-4 advantage after the first quarter. Kaitlin Peterson scored 13 points for UCF (10-9, 1-8).

