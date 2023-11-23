No. 23 Washington State women beat Marland behind Charlisse Leger-Walker’s triple-double

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Bella Murekatete had 17 points and four blocks, Charlisse Leger-Walker secured her first career triple-double and No. 23 Washington State beat Maryland 87-67 in the opening game of the Cancun Challenge. Washington State (6-0) faces UMass on Friday. Maryland (2-3) plays Green Bay. Leger-Walker finished with 11 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists. She became the second player in program history to reach the feat, joining Penny Bowden’s performance on March 3, 1988. Murekatete set a program record by reaching 159 career blocks, passing Carly Noyes. Eleonora Villa added 14 points for Washington State. Beyonce Bea and Tara Wallack each added 12 points, and Astera Tuhina scored 11.

