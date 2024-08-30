No. 23 USC unveils its revamped defense in Vegas with last season’s embarrassment still stinging

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Just about everybody involved with Southern California’s defense last season is still embarrassed about it. The Trojans gave up yards by the thousands and points by the hundreds in one of the worst overall defensive performances in this school’s proud football history. Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch was fired and head coach Lincoln Riley became a national punch line while USC finished a tepid 8-5 despite another powerhouse offense led by future No. 1 pick Caleb Williams. Eight months after that season mercifully ended, No. 23 USC is back with a completely revamped coaching staff and several new contributors.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.