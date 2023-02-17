No. 23 UNLV women grab MWC crown beating San Jose St.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alyssa Brown scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Desi-Rae Young had a double-double and No. 23 UNLV clinched its second straight Mountain West Conference regular-season championship, beating San Jose State 77-60. Nailea Nicholas scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for San Jose State. Nicholas’ basket reduced the Spartan’s deficit to 22-18 with 6:52 left before halftime. But after a two-and-a-half minute scoring drought by both squads, UNLV erupted on a 15-0 run with Brown scoring eight points

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.