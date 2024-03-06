No. 23 UNLV women earn 60-point victory, 104-44 over Utah State for 12th straight win

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Nneka Obiazor scored 16 points, Amarachi Kimpson and McKinna Brackens each added 14 points and No. 23 UNLV dominated Utah State 104-44 for its 12th straight victory. UNLV (27-2, 17-1 Mountain West) improved to 19-0 on the road in conference play dating to the 2021-22 season. The Lady Rebels will be the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament that begins on Sunday. UNLV pulled away in the second quarter during a 19-0 run. Utah State missed all 12 of its field-goal attempts in the frame and trailed 49-14 at the break. The Lady Rebels also scored the final 13 points of the third quarter to make it 78-27.

