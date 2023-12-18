No. 23 UNLV making most of trip to New York for the holidays

NEW YORK (AP) — UNLV coach Lindy La Rocque plans on taking her team on a destination trip each year right before the holidays because the Lady Rebels’ home arena is being used for a rodeo. Last year it was Hawaii, this season it’s New York. No. 23 UNLV is making the most of its week-long trip east off the court. Besides playing games against Seton Hall and Fairleigh Dickinson, the team took in the sights while staying in New York. They went to “Hamilton” on Sunday and planned to visit the Statue of Liberty, Rockefeller Center and Times Square later this week.

