No. 23 UNLV looks to keep its Mountain West title hopes alive with a win at San Jose State

UNLV is ranked for the second time ever in the AP poll and is seeking its first win as a ranked team. The Rebels lost last month to Syracuse after being ranked 25th. UNLV needs to win its final two games and get some help to qualify for the Mountain West title game. San Jose State is bowl eligible and seeking a seventh win to help improve its bowl standing.

