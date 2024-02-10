No. 23 Texas Tech never trails in 66-59 win over UCF to snap 3-game losing streak

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Darrion Williams had 13 points and 13 rebounds, Kerwin Walton scored 12 points on four 3-pointers before halftime and No. 23 Texas Tech never trailed on its way to a 66-59 win over UCF. The Red Raiders snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday. Darius Johnson and Jaylin Sellers has 14 points each for the Knights. Walker had 13 points and eight rebounds. The Red Raiders bounced back a week after losing at home for the first time this season.

