No. 23 Texas A&M overcomes 16-point deficit with big 2nd half in 71-54 win over Southern

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Wade Taylor IV scored 17 points and Zhuric Phelps added 16 as No. 23 Texas A&M erased a 16-point deficit in a 71-54 victory over Southern. The slow-starting Aggies shot 23% from the field in the first half and fell behind 39-25 at the break. Texas A&M used a 19-0 run midway through the second to repel Southern’s upset bid, outscoring the Jaguars 46-15 in the final 20 minutes. Jordan Johnson had 19 points for Southern. He helped the Jaguars build their big early lead by hitting a trio of 3-pointers in the first half.

