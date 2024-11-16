No. 23 Texas A&M beats No. 21 Ohio State 78-64 for third straight win after season-opening loss

By The Associated Press
Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) reacts after being fouled on an and one shot against Ohio State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sam Craft]

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Wade Taylor IV and Manny Obaseki each scored 15 points and No. 23 Texas A&M beat No. 21 Ohio State 78-64. Zhuric Phelps added 14 points and Henry Coleman III chipped in 12 for the Aggies. Bruce Thornton led the Buckeyes with 15 points, John Mobley Jr. added 13 and Ohio State shot 34% from the field. The Aggies have won three consecutive games following a season-opening loss at UCF and handed the Buckeyes their first loss of the season.

