No. 23 Texas A&M beats No. 21 Ohio State 78-64 for third straight win after season-opening loss

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Wade Taylor IV and Manny Obaseki each scored 15 points and No. 23 Texas A&M beat No. 21 Ohio State 78-64. Zhuric Phelps added 14 points and Henry Coleman III chipped in 12 for the Aggies. Bruce Thornton led the Buckeyes with 15 points, John Mobley Jr. added 13 and Ohio State shot 34% from the field. The Aggies have won three consecutive games following a season-opening loss at UCF and handed the Buckeyes their first loss of the season.

