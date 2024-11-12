No. 23 South Carolina’s charge powered by Raheim ‘Rocket’ Sanders

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s Raheim “Rocket” Sanders is fueling the 23rd-ranked Gamecocks surge down the stretch. Sanders has shown the speed and strength of two years earlier when he rushed for 1,443 yards as a sophomore at Arkansas. Sanders struggled through injuries last year and decided he could use a fresh start with South Carolina. He’s shown his old form recently for the Gamecocks, who have won three straight, including the past two over ranked opponents. Sanders has five of his 10 rushing TDs this season in those victories and has surpassed 100 yards on the ground the past two wins.

