No. 23 South Carolina looking for 4th straight SEC win when it faces No. 24 Missouri on Saturday

No. 23 South Carolina is back in the rankings and looking for more when it faces No. 24 Missouri on Saturday. The Gamecocks have suddenly become the team that almost no one in the SEC wants to face. They’ve won their past three Southeastern Conference games including the past two over ranked opponents in Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. Beating the Tigers would be their fourth straight, something that last happened in 2012. Missouri, though, has won its past six in the series and always seems to have the Gamecocks number.

