No. 23 San Diego State beats Cal Baptist 81-75 after nearly blowing 19-point lead

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Miles Byrd scored 19 points and made two highlight-reel plays for No. 23 San Diego State, which blew most of a 19-point lead before beating California Baptist 81-75 for its fourth straight win. Byrd made a no-look bounce pass to Magoon Gwath for a slam dunk and a 54-45 lead with 14:40 to go. A few minutes later, Byrd stole a pass and went in for a dunk to make it 66-49. The Lancers cut it to 77-73 on Javonte Johnson’s 3-pointer with two minutes left, but Nick Boyd made a bank shot and Byrd hit two free throws to seal the win.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.