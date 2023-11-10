No. 23 Saint Mary’s rolls past New Mexico behind 25 points from Mahaney

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Aidan Mahaney matched his career high of 25 points and made five 3-pointers, and No. 23 Saint Mary’s avenged last season’s home loss to New Mexico with a 72-58 win over the Lobos. The Gaels dominated at both ends of the court Thursday and led by 22 before coasting over the final eight minutes to win. Harry Wessels added 12 points, the only other Saint Mary’s player to score in double figures. The win took a little sting out of the Gaels’ 69-65 loss to the Lobos a year ago, a victory that snapped Saint Mary’s school-record, 23-game winning streak at home.

