No. 23 Saint Mary’s beats Division II Stanislaus State 107-28 in season opener

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Aidan Mahaney scored 15 points and No. 23 Saint Mary’s rolled to a season-opening 107-28 victory over Division II Stanislaus State. The Gaels come into this season with high hopes after making it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons for the first time in school history. Saint Mary’s was ranked in the preseason for the fourth time ever thanks to the return of key starters Mahaney, Alex Ducas and Mitchell Saxen. The opener against Stanislaus State hardly provided a real test for the Gaels, who were in complete control the whole way. John Wade III scored seven points to lead Stanislaus State.

