No. 23 Providence’s Bryce Hopkins out for the season with torn left ACL

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence swingman Bryce Hopkins is out for the season with a torn left ACL suffered in a game against Seton Hall. Hopkins went down midway through the second half of the 61-57 loss and screamed in pain. He favored his left leg as he went to the locker room and an MRI on Thursday revealed the tear. Hopkins is Providence’s second-leading scorer with 15.5 points per game and leads the team with 8.6 rebounds.

