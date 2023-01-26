No. 23 Providence dominates Butler inside for 79-58 win

By JIMMY GOLEN The Associated Press
Providence's Devin Carter (22) is fouled on the sideline by Butler's Chuck Harris (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark Stockwell]

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bryce Hopkins had 16 points and seven rebounds as No. 23 Providence dominated Butler inside and beat the Bulldogs 79-58. Devin Carter added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Friars. They have won two straight since back-to-back losses to Creighton and Marquette. Providence had a 42-24 rebounding edge and outscored the Bulldogs 48-20 in the paint. Eric Hunter Jr. had 12 points and Jayden Taylor scored 10 with a team-high five rebounds for Butler. The Bulldogs led by seven early in the first half before Providence ran off 13 straight points to take a 22-16 lead. Carter hit a 3-pointer at the end of the half, then Providence scored the first six points of the second to make it 42-26.

