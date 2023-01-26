No. 23 Providence dominates Butler inside for 79-58 win

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bryce Hopkins had 16 points and seven rebounds as No. 23 Providence dominated Butler inside and beat the Bulldogs 79-58. Devin Carter added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Friars. They have won two straight since back-to-back losses to Creighton and Marquette. Providence had a 42-24 rebounding edge and outscored the Bulldogs 48-20 in the paint. Eric Hunter Jr. had 12 points and Jayden Taylor scored 10 with a team-high five rebounds for Butler. The Bulldogs led by seven early in the first half before Providence ran off 13 straight points to take a 22-16 lead. Carter hit a 3-pointer at the end of the half, then Providence scored the first six points of the second to make it 42-26.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.