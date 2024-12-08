No. 23 Ole Miss uses 2nd half run to rout Lindenwood 86-53

By CHRIS BURROWS The Associated Press
Mississippi guard Sean Pedulla (3) passes off while defended by Lindenwood guard Clayton Jackson (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rogelio V. Solis]

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Sean Pedulla scored 19 points, including four 3-pointers, as No. 23 Mississippi used a dominant second half to defeat Lindenwood 86-53. Mikeal Brown-Jones scored 14 points and started the decisive 18-4 second half burst with consecutive layups as Ole Miss (8-1) improved to 5-0 at home. Dre Davis and Davon Barnes added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Rebels. Reggie Bass led Lindenwood (3-6) with 10 points and six rebounds.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.