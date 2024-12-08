No. 23 Ole Miss uses 2nd half run to rout Lindenwood 86-53

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Sean Pedulla scored 19 points, including four 3-pointers, as No. 23 Mississippi used a dominant second half to defeat Lindenwood 86-53. Mikeal Brown-Jones scored 14 points and started the decisive 18-4 second half burst with consecutive layups as Ole Miss (8-1) improved to 5-0 at home. Dre Davis and Davon Barnes added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Rebels. Reggie Bass led Lindenwood (3-6) with 10 points and six rebounds.

