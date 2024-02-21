No. 23 Oklahoma women bounce back with a 95-87 victory over Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Skylar Vann scored 22 points, and Lexy Keys and Sahara Williams each added 17 points to help No. 23 Oklahoma beat Cincinnati 95-87. Oklahoma bounced back after losing for the first time since Jan. 10, ending a nine-game winning streak on Saturday against No. 24 West Virginia. Oklahoma scored the opening seven points of the game and never trailed against Cincinnati — leading by as many as 22 points with 4:22 left in the third quarter. Oklahoma was ahead 93-74 with 3:15 left, but Cincinnati scored the next 13 points to force the Sooners to bring back their starters. A’riel Jackson scored six points during the run, capped by two free throws with 22.7 seconds left. Nevaeh Tot went 1 of 2 from the stripe for a three-possession lead.

