No. 23 Nebraska closes nonconference play with matchup against Northern Iowa of the FCS

Northern Iowa (2-0) at No. 23 Nebraska (2-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Nebraska is a week away from its Big Ten opener against Illinois, and the goal is to polish its offensive performance after a so-so outing against Colorado. Coach Matt Rhule says Dylan Raiola’s supporting cast needs to raise their intensity to match that of the freshman quarterback. The Panthers start a rugged four-game stretch: at Nebraska, at Hawaii, home against FCS top-ranked and defending champion South Dakota State and at No. 6 South Dakota.

KEY MATCHUP

Northern Iowa QB Aidan Dunne vs. Nebraska secondary. As good as the Panthers’ run game is, Dunne’s passing will determine how competitive the game will be. Dunne was not sharp in last week’s 17-10 win over fourth-year FCS member St. Thomas (Minnesota), completing just 11 of 25 attempts for 99 yards. The Huskers have a pick-6 and two other interceptions through two games.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Northern Iowa: RB Tye Edwards has averaged 10.5 yards per carry while running for 315 yards in the first two games. The imposing 6-foot-4, 230-pounder averages nearly 7 yards after contact and has forced 11 missed tackles.

Nebraska: This might be TE Thomas Fidone’s chance to break out as a receiver. Eight of St. Thomas’ 19 completions against UNI went to its starting tight end. Fidone was supposed to be a big-play threat, but he has just four catches for 14 yards.

FACTS & FIGURES

At No. 23, Nebraska is ranked for the first time since Week 2 in 2019. … The Huskers are going for their first 3-0 start since 2016. … The Huskers have held opponents to 14 or fewer points in six straight home games. … UNI is 2-0 for the first time since 2013 and ranked No. 21 in the American Football Coaches Association FCS poll. … Panthers have played at least one FBS opponent every season since 1992. … Panthers are third in FCS scoring defense (8.5 ppg), seventh in rushing defense (79 ypg) and seventh in total defense (217 ypg). … Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen graduated from Northern Iowa in 1989 and was the school’s athletic director from 2008-15.

